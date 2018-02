Business Trio Can't Void IRS Settlement, 7th Circ. Finds

Law360, New York (February 1, 2018, 7:04 PM EST) -- A trio of former business partners in the oil industry lost their lawsuit to walk back on a settlement they reached with the IRS to pay back taxes when the Seventh Circuit on Wednesday found the partners hadn’t gone through proper administrative channels first.



A three-judge panel on the appeals court unanimously upheld an Illinois federal court’s ruling that the tax refund claim from the former owners of Fredericksburg partnership, which was formed to search for oil, could not be allowed to proceed because the owners...

