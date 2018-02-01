11th Circ. Backs Appeals Board In Chinese Man's Removal

Law360, New York (February 1, 2018, 4:31 PM EST) -- An immigration judge did not abuse his discretion in denying a Chinese man’s third motion to reopen removal proceedings against him, the Eleventh Circuit said Wednesday in dismissing the man’s appeal.



A three-judge panel affirmed the Board of Immigration Appeals’ decision to deny Bing Quan Lin asylum status, finding that the judge was not “unreasonable” in determining that arguments raised in Lin’s third motion to reopen were “not new or previously unavailable” and were time-barred for his failure to raise them before the BIA in previous...

