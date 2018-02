PE Exec's Firm Can't Fight Experts' Subpoenas, SEC Says

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 7:10 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission urged a New York federal judge Wednesday not to toss the subpoenas of two experts once hired to report on the holdings of a former Camelot Group executive accused of stealing $9.3 million from investors, saying the firm lacks standing to challenge the subpoenas.



In its reply to Camelot’s quash motion, the SEC told U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni that aside from failures of Camelot’s arguments about the relevance, timeliness and privileged nature of the documents sought in the...

