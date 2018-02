Dip In 2017 Corporate FCPA Actions: A Ripple Or Sea Change?

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 10:16 PM EST) -- Foreign Corrupt Practices Act enforcement actions against corporations plummeted during President Donald Trump’s first year, according to a new report by Jones Day, but it remains unclear whether the drop-off is the result of a policy shift in line with new prosecutorial guidance or an anomaly.



In 2017, the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission brought a combined total of 11 corporate FCPA enforcement actions, down sharply from the 25 seen in 2016, according to Jones Day's review of FCPA activity...

