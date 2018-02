7,000 Syrians Retain Temporary Protected Status, For Now

Law360, Los Angeles (January 31, 2018, 10:23 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday that nearly 7,000 Syrians can stay in the United States for another 18 months due to Syria’s ongoing armed conflict, extending a temporary protection program that it has ended for citizens of other countries.



Since November, the Trump administration has terminated “temporary protected status” for at least 265,000 people living in the United States, saying the crises that forced them to leave their countries have ended and giving them anywhere from 12 to 18 months to arrange an...

