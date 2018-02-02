Technology Group Of The Year: WilmerHale

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 3:35 PM EST) -- WilmerHale LLP's attorneys delivered high-value wins for technology giants including Intel Corp. and Comcast Cable Communications LLC last year, earning it a place among Law360's Practice Groups of the Year.



The firm's intellectual property litigators helped Intel dodge nearly $2 billion in infringement claims from AVM Technologies LLC by successfully excluding its expert testimony and including evidence at trial that undermined AVM's image. Additionally, the firm helped Comcast win summary judgment of noninfringement with respect to OpenTV Inc.'s entire patent portfolio, taking advantage of one court's...

