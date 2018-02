FCA Creates New Exec Role To Steer Agency Through Brexit

Law360, London (February 1, 2018, 3:35 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has tapped agency veteran Nausicaa Delfas for a newly created position as executive director of international affairs, putting her in charge of shaping the FCA’s role on the regulatory stage once Britain exits the European Union.



Delfas, who most recently has served as the FCA’s interim chief operating officer, has been tasked with handling the FCA’s response throughout Britain’s withdrawal from the EU, which is set to take place in 2019. She will provide technical support to the U.K. government and help...

