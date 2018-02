UK Banks Face New Scrutiny As SME Lending Probe Deepens

Law360, London (February 1, 2018, 5:23 PM GMT) -- Parliament’s influential Treasury Committee on Thursday announced a broad inquiry into how banks treat small and medium-sized enterprises, a move that could lead to new regulation and changes in dispute settlement procedures to give businesses a fairer hearing.



One of the options under review in Parliament is the creation of an independent financial services tribunal that would act as a fast-track, easy-access route for smaller firms that can’t afford to take their disputes through the courts. (AP) The announcement came two days after the committee grilled...

