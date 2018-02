Belgian Antitrust Watchdog OKs Volvo Dealer Acquisition

Law360, Washington (February 1, 2018, 3:51 PM EST) -- The competition authority of Belgium on Wednesday approved Volvo’s acquisition of a commercial dealership and repair company in the country, with a narrow condition meant to protect competition for commercial truck repairs in a single region.



In a statement on its decision, the Belgian Competition Authority said that it would allow Volvo Group Belgium NV to acquire several Kant NV dealer locations in the cities of Antwerp, Beerse, Olen and Sint-Niklaas in Belgium and the city of Hulst in the Netherlands. Kant, which primarily deals in...

