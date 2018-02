Allergan To Pay Teva $700M To End Working-Capital Dispute

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 1:58 PM EST) -- Allergan plc agreed Wednesday to pay Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $700 million to end the drugmakers’ dispute over the amount of working capital Teva received as part of its agreement to purchase Allergan’s generics business.



Teva will use the payment, which is expected to result in a one-time pre-tax charge of $465 million in Allergan’s 2017 fourth quarter, to pay down its debt, according to a Thursday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The payment will end any other “actual or potential claims” related...

