1 Firm Leads January IPO Activity As 2018 Starts Bullish

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 9:17 PM EST) -- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP steered five initial public offerings that raised more than $4.5 billion in January, when counting representation of issuers and underwriters, bolting ahead of peers during a robust month that saw about two dozen issuers raise more than $10.7 billion.



IPO activity was unusually strong in January — a generally slow month that research firm Renaissance Capital said typically raises 50 percent less in proceeds than the year's average — while the stock market soared to new heights. Data provider Dealogic and...

