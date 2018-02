Morgan Lewis Adds Ex-BakerHostetler Attys As Partners

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 5:44 PM EST) -- Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP has announced it's snagged two more attorneys from BakerHostetler, including a partner with a history of working on mergers and acquisitions in the energy and health care spaces, who will be partners in its Washington, D.C., and Houston offices.



On Feb. 1, the firm said it brought on Sameer V. Mohan to its office in Houston, while environmental and administrative law veteran Geraldine E. Edens has joined as a partner in the firm’s Washington, D.C., office.



Mohan told Law360 on Tuesday...

