GST AutoLeather Reports Ch. 11 DIP, Sale, Fee Compromises

Law360, Wilmington (February 1, 2018, 9:49 PM EST) -- After weeks of “chaos,” bankrupt vehicle upholstery maker GST AutoLeather, its creditors and lenders stitched together a tentative, multipart Chapter 11 sale and case compromise Thursday, positioning the company for a Feb. 12 sale approval hearing.



Benjamin M. Rhode of Kirkland & Ellis LLP told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein that final agreements came together shortly before the day’s scheduled hearing.



“The debtors are very happy to report that, as of roughly half an hour ago, we believe we reached an agreement in principle on...

To view the full article, register now.