Carlisle Sells Food Service Unit To PE Firm For $750M

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 5:26 PM EST) -- Carlisle Cos. Inc. has agreed to sell its unit that manufactures and markets restaurant, hospitality, health care and janitorial supplies to a New York-based private equity firm for $750 million, the company said Thursday.



The Jordan Co. will purchase Carlisle FoodService Products, which specializes in table coverings, cookware, displayware, storage containers, catering and transport equipment, and meal delivery systems as well as janitorial, waste and material handling product lines for both the food service and sanitary maintenance industries. The deal is expected to close in the...

To view the full article, register now.