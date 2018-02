Taiwan Requests Consultations Over US Solar Tariffs

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 7:50 PM EST) -- Taiwan has asked to join South Korea in consultations with the U.S. over newly minted U.S. safeguard tariffs on solar energy equipment, according to documents lodged with the World Trade Organization.



The small island nation told the WTO in a Jan. 29 request for consultations that Taiwan has a "substantial interest" in the measure as an exporter, which was approved on Jan. 22 by U.S. President Donald Trump. The measure, adopted alongside a strict tariff-rate quota system lasting three years on washing machines, imposes a steep...

