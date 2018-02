Fla. Resort Edited Out Employees' Overtime Pay, DOL Says

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 4:36 PM EST) -- An Orlando-based resort chain has been ordered to pay more than $400,000 in back pay and penalties after the U.S. Department of Labor found the employer repeatedly changed payroll records to avoid paying overtime.



The DOL said a wage-and-hour investigation found that the Sheraton Vistana Resort in Orlando failed to accurately record and pay for all of the hours employees worked and ordered the company to pay $372,183 in back wages owed to 275 employees and $41,368 in penalties for repeat violations of the Fair Labor...

