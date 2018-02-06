Expert Analysis

Omnicare Settlement: Outlier Or Beginning Of Broader Trend?

By Alexander Batoff February 6, 2018, 11:25 AM EST

Law360, New York (February 6, 2018, 11:25 AM EST) -- Employers have braced themselves for drastic changes as the Trump administration continues to play an active — and controversial — role in reshaping U.S. immigration policy. But behind the scenes in the U.S. Department of Justice’s Immigrant and Employee Rights Section (IER), whose tasks include enforcing the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), a recently resolved asylum discrimination claim almost paints the picture of business as usual.

On Jan. 23, 2018, the IER finalized settlement of such a claim against Omnicare, a Cincinnati-based CVS Pharmacy subsidiary and...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular