Omnicare Settlement: Outlier Or Beginning Of Broader Trend?

Law360, New York (February 6, 2018, 11:25 AM EST) -- Employers have braced themselves for drastic changes as the Trump administration continues to play an active — and controversial — role in reshaping U.S. immigration policy. But behind the scenes in the U.S. Department of Justice’s Immigrant and Employee Rights Section (IER), whose tasks include enforcing the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), a recently resolved asylum discrimination claim almost paints the picture of business as usual.



On Jan. 23, 2018, the IER finalized settlement of such a claim against Omnicare, a Cincinnati-based CVS Pharmacy subsidiary and...

To view the full article, register now.