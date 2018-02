Landowner Can't Overturn Energy Co.'s Win In Spill Suit

Law360, Houston (February 1, 2018, 3:35 PM EST) -- Texas' Ninth Court of Appeals on Thursday denied a landowner's bid to overturn an early win granted to Samson Exploration LLC in a dispute over who is responsible for both the cost of a chemical spill on his property and the cost of pursuing legal action to recoup those costs.



In the dispute between Ambrose Claybar and Samson — stemming from an agreement they entered into to allow Samson to install crude oil tanks on Claybar's property — the appellate panel held that the indemnity provision...

