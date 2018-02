Nurse Who Left Job Can't Get Unemployment Pay: NJ Justices

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 8:34 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Thursday narrowly ruled that an unemployment compensation law amendment allowing for people who left their jobs for better ones to receive benefits doesn’t apply retroactively, dealing a blow to a nurse who filed her unsuccessful claim before the change was enacted.



In a 4-3 opinion, the majority found that the state Legislature had no retroactive intent for the 2015 amendment, which created an exception to the New Jersey Unemployment Compensation Law general rule that a claimant who leaves work to accept work...

