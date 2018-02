9th Circ. Ruling Broadens Reach Of CWA Pollution Liability

Law360, New York (February 1, 2018, 8:05 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday said that wastewater injections whose pollution reaches navigable U.S. waters via groundwater are subject to Clean Water Act permitting requirements, a decision experts say expands the scope of CWA liability to potentially ensnare activities ranging from coal ash and pipeline spills to agricultural runoff.



Upholding a lower court ruling that Maui County, Hawaii, violated the CWA in allowing pollutants from four wastewater injection wells to eventually seep into the Pacific Ocean, a Ninth Circuit panel held that the injections constituted “point...

To view the full article, register now.