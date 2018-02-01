FCC Must Craft Flexible Interference Policy, Group Says

Law360, Washington (February 1, 2018, 8:44 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission should take a more market-based approach to interference disputes in spectrum allocation, a Washington think tank told the agency Wednesday.



Thomas M. Lenard, a senior fellow and president emeritus of the nonprofit think tank the Technology Policy Institute, wrote in comments to the agency that it should go beyond the recommendations of its Technological Advisory Council and adopt a system that addresses the business situation and incentives that drive spectrum allocation rather than just the technical problems.



“We would expect a flexible,...

