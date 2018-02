Cook County Clerk Appeals Order On Access To E-Filed Suits

Law360, Springfield (February 1, 2018, 8:28 PM EST) -- Cook County Circuit Court Clerk Dorothy Brown is appealing an injunction that would have required her office to provide instant access to lawsuits filed electronically in the Chicago-area circuit courts by next week, according to court documents filed Wednesday.



According to an appeal notification filed in Illinois federal court on Wednesday, Brown is appealing a Jan. 8 order from U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly giving her 30 days to implement a system wherein reporters and others could have instant access to complaints filed electronically in Cook...

