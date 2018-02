Trial Group Of The Year: McKool Smith

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 12:12 PM EST) -- When renowned music producer Quincy Jones looked to win royalties from the late pop superstar Michael Jackson's estate, he turned to McKool Smith LLP, whose work winning a nearly $10 million verdict in the case has helped earn the firm a spot among Law360's Trial Groups of the Year.



While McKool Smith chairman and co-founder Mike McKool said that the $9.4 million he won on behalf of Jones in July was relatively small compared with, say, the $131.4 million antitrust verdict one of his colleagues also...

