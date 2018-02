Lloyd's Wins Dismissal Of $25M Pollution Coverage Suit

Law360, Dallas (February 1, 2018, 9:34 PM EST) -- Waste collector Republic Services cannot press its claim that Lloyd's of London underwriters breached a $25 million excess policy by failing to pay the company's costs in connection with pollution at a Missouri landfill, an Arizona state judge has ruled, saying the claim is premature because the underlying primary insurance hasn't been exhausted.



Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Randall H. Warner dismissed Republic's counterclaim for breach of contract on Jan. 30, after finding that the most reasonable interpretation of the excess policy language requires the waste...

