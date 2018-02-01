ICE Directive OKs Courthouse Arrests Of Immigrants

By Nicole Narea

Law360, New York (February 1, 2018, 9:05 PM EST) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Wednesday provided formal guidelines to agents making courthouse arrests after judicial officials and advocates alike had raised concerns about how the policy deters immigrants from cooperating with court proceedings.

The agency issued a directive stating that, while agents should avoid resorting to courthouse enforcement actions if possible, they may apprehend, arrest, interview or search “specific, targeted aliens” who are residing in the U.S. illegally. The targeted immigrants may have criminal convictions, be known gang members, pose national security or public...
