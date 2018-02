Fed. Circ. Upholds More Ford Wins On Hybrid Vehicle Patents

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 8:37 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday held that parts of three Paice LLC hybrid vehicle patents were invalid in the latest rulings to arise from a sweeping series of challenges that Ford Motor Co. brought against the tech company’s patents at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board.



With two separate rulings, the appeals court decided appeals that arose from more than a dozen inter partes reviews Ford requested involving the three patents. It said the PTAB’s findings that a number of claims across the patents were obvious...

