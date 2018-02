Cohen Milstein Hits SEC With FOIA Suit Tied To KPMG Probe

Law360, New York (February 1, 2018, 8:36 PM EST) -- Law firm Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC on Wednesday filed a Freedom of Information Act suit against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in federal court in Washington, D.C., claiming the agency has “improperly” withheld documents related to an investigation into whether accounting firm KPMG allowed an energy company to cook its books.



The complaint seeks to force the SEC to turn over information provided to it by KPMG and Miller Energy Resources, Inc. compiled during an investigation into allegations KPMG failed to catch fraudulent...

