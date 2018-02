Freeland Says 'Explicitly Protectionist' US Roiling NAFTA

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 3:47 PM EST) -- Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland on Wednesday said that the Trump administration's "explicitly protectionist" positions are complicating the effort to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, particularly when it comes to the thorniest issues, such as rules governing automotive trade between the partners.



The early stages of the NAFTA talks have been marked by an aggressive posture from the U.S. side, which has come forward with a litany of largely unprecedented trade proposals that have rankled the agreement's supporters. Freeland, addressing the Council on Foreign...

