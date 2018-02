Fed. Circ. Affirms Alice Ax Of Real Estate Search Patents

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 8:38 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday upheld a lower court's decision invalidating under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice decision two Real Estate Alliance Ltd. patents on searching for real estate using a computer, finding that one patent was related to a patent that was previously ruled to be patent-ineligible.



In an 18-page nonprecedential opinion, the panel agreed with a California federal judge that a representative claim of U.S. Patent No. 5,032,989 was directed only to the abstract idea of collecting and organizing information about real estate using...

To view the full article, register now.