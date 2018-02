6th Circ. Restores Ky. Woman's Walmart Slip-And-Fall Case

Law360, New York (February 2, 2018, 12:37 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit has revived a Kentucky woman’s slip-and-fall case against a Walmart store, finding that the lower court granted the store’s dismissal bid even though recent changes in Kentucky case law leave enough room for a jury to consider who was at fault.



The appellate panel noted in its decision Thursday that case law over the past decade has recast “obvious” dangerous conditions on property as a factor that can no longer be precluded from a jury’s consideration. A buckle in the pavement that is...

