Allen Matkins Guides Kennedy Wilson's $93M Multifamily Buy

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 8:24 PM EST) -- Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP represented Kennedy Wilson on its purchase of a pair of multifamily properties in the Salt Lake City area for a combined $92.5 million, according to an announcement from the Beverly Hills, California-based real estate investment company on Thursday.



The firm bought Santa Fe Apartments in Cottonwood Heights for $79.5 million and dropped $13 million on Creekview Apartments in Midvale. The former has 492 units while the latter has 88 units.



With the purchases, Kennedy Wilson now owns 1,396...

To view the full article, register now.