W.Va. Newspaper Hits Bankruptcy, Has Planned Buyer

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 6:13 PM EST) -- The publisher of the Pulitzer Prize-winning West Virginia newspaper the Charleston Gazette-Mail filed for bankruptcy in a West Virginia court, saying that it is more than $30 million in the hole but has an $11 million bid in hand from a newspaper chain that is the best bet for keeping the paper in print.



The Daily Gazette Co. on Tuesday said that the paper is sinking under declining ad revenue, nearly $28 million in debt and pension obligations and a nearly $4 million arbitration award. It...

