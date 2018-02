UNC, Duke Med Faculty Get Cert. In No-Hire Antitrust Suit

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 7:18 PM EST) -- A North Carolina federal judge on Thursday certified a class of faculty from the University of North Carolina medical school and Duke University in a lawsuit over allegedly anti-competitive no-hire arrangements, but said nonfaculty cannot be included due to a risk of “substantial confusion” at trial.



U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Eagles said that although common questions exist among faculty as to whether the schools conspired on an agreement to refrain from recruiting, hiring or competing for employees, the same cannot be said for those without...

To view the full article, register now.