Puerto Rico Electric Co. Preparing To Privatize, Says Panel

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 3:53 PM EST) -- Puerto Rico's beleaguered public electric utility has kickstarted efforts to modernize its infrastructure, which was exposed as outdated and inefficient in the wake of Hurricane Maria, by advancing a push to privatize operations and adopting a new visionary framework, a governing board member said Thursday.



The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, or PREPA, has taken initial steps toward change after Gov. Ricardo Rossello announced last week that the utility would be privatized over the next 18 months, speakers at a panel in New York focused on...

