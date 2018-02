Amazon Fights Cert. Bid In Background Check Suit

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 8:02 PM EST) -- Amazon.com urged a Florida federal judge on Wednesday to deny certification to a proposed class of job applicants who claim the e-commerce giant performed consumer background checks on them without following strict legal requirements.



Amazon.com Inc. said that a new motion for class certification by plaintiffs Donovan Hargrett and Michael Austin does nothing to remedy the defects in their first motion and argued that they lack standing to pursue the class claims because they clearly signed off on a background check disclosure form and suffered no harm...

To view the full article, register now.