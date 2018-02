Dole Sells $300M Minority Stake To Total Produce

Law360, New York (February 1, 2018, 7:50 PM EST) -- Ireland’s Total Produce PLC said Thursday it will pay $300 million for a 45 percent stake in California-headquartered Dole Food Co., creating a major player in the fruit and vegetable market in a deal that will expand Total’s global reach and range of products.



Total will take the minority stake in Dole from owner David H. Murdock, combining Total’s strong presence in Europe with Dole’s dominant position in North America. The deal includes a strategic plan to expand Dole’s business in a market poised for success,...

