Beatles Biz Launches $100M Suit Over Alleged Counterfeits

Law360, New York (February 1, 2018, 8:24 PM EST) -- Apple Corps Ltd., a multimedia corporation formed by rock icons The Beatles in 1968, launched a $100 million lawsuit Thursday in Florida federal court against about 50 online outfits with domain names like “Gregharson” and “HookOnYou” for allegedly selling counterfeit goods that copy Apple’s trademarks.



Apple and associated company Subafilms Ltd.’s suit seeks to put a stop to the defendants’ activities, alleging that “like many other famous trademark owners,” Apple and Subafilms suffer daily violations of their marks at the hands of counterfeiters that wrongfully dupe...

To view the full article, register now.