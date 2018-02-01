Trump Chides Dems On Immigration Reform At GOP Retreat

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 8:32 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump rebuked Democrats for stalling immigration reform legislation in his address at the annual Republican retreat on Thursday, saying that an equitable compromise must include the kind of enhanced border security measures that he has proposed.



He characterized the Republican view of immigration reform as the “center, mainstream view of the American people,” chiding Democrats for offering “very little help” as negotiations on a compromise bill continue. Immigrant advocates, meanwhile, claimed that Trump’s participation in the immigration debate only served to stifle a bipartisan...

