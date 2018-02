EU Nations Won’t Wait For Agreement On Digital Tax Rules

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 5:13 PM EST) -- Some European Union countries may forge ahead with their own policies for taxing the digital economy in the absence of bloc-wide consensus, specialists say, citing the new U.S. tax law and another potential punt from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.



In 2015, the OECD had found that digital transactions shouldn’t be taxed under a system separate from the economy as a whole, a conclusion that practitioners say the organization could maintain to some degree when it publishes an updated report in April. However, the...

