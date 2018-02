UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (February 2, 2018, 4:44 PM GMT) -- The last week has seen a distressed debt fund sue Hamilton Downing, an IT firm lodge a claim against Paysafe and an insurance brokerage lodge a debt suit against an Africa-focused fixed income securities firm.



Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K.



Financial Services



Global Distressed Alpha Fund III LP and others v. Hamilton Downing Quinn LLP



Global Distressed Alpha Fund Management Ltd. and two related businesses filed a claim against barristers and solicitors on Jan. 30 to the Business List...

