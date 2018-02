FCC's Econ Office Expected To Ground Decisions In Data

Law360, New York (February 1, 2018, 7:17 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission kicked off a somewhat controversial reorganization effort this week when it voted Tuesday to open a new Office of Economics and Analytics — a move criticized by the agency's two Democratic commissioners but expected by experts to support bipartisan goals.



Democrats have worried that the office, which will bring together about 100 analysts, attorneys and staffers previously embedded in other bureaus, will become a way for the Republican majority to generate data to undergird its decisions.



But while the FCC’s department reorganization...

To view the full article, register now.