CIT Approves Commerce’s Turkish Pipe Duties

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 8:46 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade on Thursday signed off on the U.S. Department of Commerce's calculation of Turkish pipe duties, finding that the agency had resolved outstanding concerns regarding its valuation of government land sales as a subsidy.



CIT Judge Gary S. Katzmann greenlighted Commerce’s determination of a countervailing duty rate of 14.66 percent — up slightly from its previous calculation of 14.01 percent — on Ozdemir Boru Profil San. Ve Tic. Ltd. Sti. after the agency agreed on remand to remove two expensive outlier...

