FCC To Tackle New Spectrum, Tech Approval In Feb.

By Kelcee Griffis

Law360, New York (February 1, 2018, 9:51 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission will address spectrum and resource allocation issues in the month of February, teeing up rulemaking on high-band frequencies previously underutilized for communications services and proposing guidelines for faster approval of new technologies.

At its Feb. 22 monthly open meeting, the agency will consider new licensed and unlicensed services in spectrum bands over 95 GHz and pitch clearer guidelines for processing emerging technologies, the FCC announced Thursday.

“Recent advancements in propagation technology have changed the equation and expanded the boundary of usable spectrum. ...
