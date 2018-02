NY AG Sues Insys Over 'Perilous' Opioid Marketing

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 9:16 PM EST) -- New York State Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman on Thursday became the latest attorney general to sue Insys Therapeutics Inc. for allegedly misrepresenting that a spray version of the opioid fentanyl is safe for non-cancer patients and appropriate for mild pain.



Schneiderman alleged in state court that Insys’ marketing of the drug Subsys for unapproved uses caused physicians to overprescribe the treatment, exacerbating the opioid epidemic currently affecting New York and many other states.



“At a time when the opioid epidemic was ravaging New York, Insys...

To view the full article, register now.