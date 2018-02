Real Estate Group Of The Year: Goodwin Procter

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 4:20 PM EST) -- Goodwin Procter LLP provided counsel across the real estate spectrum over the past year, from the $2.2 billion sale of a New York City office space by Brookfield Property Partners LP to representing underwriters in Invitation Homes’ $1.8 billion initial public offering, landing the firm among Law360's Real Estate Groups of the Year.



The firm’s real estate practice is comprised of approximately 150 lawyers with 60 partners and offices in Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, San Diego, New York, Boston, London, Frankfurt and Hong Kong. Throughout the...

