Encouraging Broader Use Of Equal Pay Act At 4th Circ.

Law360, New York (February 7, 2018, 11:18 AM EST) -- Recently, the Fourth Circuit resurrected the claims of three female employees who worked for a public employer. It did so by reversing the trial court’s grant of summary judgment to the employer, and requiring the company to resume defending itself in a lawsuit involving claims of gender-based pay discrimination. U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Maryland Insurance Administration (4th Cir., Jan. 5, 2018) In doing so, the appeals court sharpened its interpretation of the federal Equal Pay Act (EPA), and limited the manner in which an...

To view the full article, register now.