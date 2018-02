Nurse Gets $100M In Medical Helicopter Crash Suit Deal

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 9:18 PM EST) -- A flight nurse severely burned in a 2015 Colorado medical helicopter crash has reached a $100 million settlement with helicopter manufacturer Airbus Helicopters and medical transporter Air Methods Corp. over claims that the companies had made the helicopter unsafe.



Counsel for nurse David Repsher announced Thursday that Airbus had agreed to pay $55 million, and Air Methods $45 million, to settle Repsher's Colorado state suit claiming that a poorly attached aftermarket seat installed by Air Methods came loose and threw him into burning fuel leaking from...

To view the full article, register now.