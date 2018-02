U. Of Minn. Sees Sex Bias Suit From Ex-Coaches Trimmed

Law360, New York (February 2, 2018, 3:54 PM EST) -- A Minnesota federal judge on Thursday tossed most of the claims in a suit from three former University of Minnesota Duluth coaches claiming they were pushed out because of their sexual orientations, leaving just two claims from only one of the women.



U.S. District Judge Patrick J. Schiltz axed all the claims from Jen Banford, the former women’s softball coach and director of operations for the school’s women’s hockey program, and former women’s basketball coach Annette Wiles in the discrimination suit. The judge also dismissed some...

To view the full article, register now.