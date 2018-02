Herbicide Suits Against Monsanto Consolidated In Mo.

Law360, Miami (February 1, 2018, 8:14 PM EST) -- The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation ruled Thursday that a series of farmers' lawsuits accusing Monsanto Co. and other chemical manufacturers of making a defective crop-damaging herbicide have enough in common to warrant consolidation in the Eastern District of Missouri.



After hearing arguments on centralization last week, the JPML said the lawsuits — which accuse Monsanto and others of making an herbicide, dicamba, that they say harms soybeans and other crops that are not genetically modified to withstand it — should be consolidated because they share...

To view the full article, register now.