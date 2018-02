Fed Says 2018 Stress Tests Will Include Steeper Recession

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 8:19 PM EST) -- The Federal Reserve on Thursday said it intends to test this year whether the biggest banks will be able to survive a steeper recession, including higher unemployment rates and a crushed housing market, than has been envisioned under previous years' stress tests.



Stress testing has become a key part of the Fed’s regulatory toolkit. The Fed administers two different stress tests each year, with banks conducting the Dodd-Frank Act stress tests on their own and the Fed providing a more stringent exam through the Comprehensive Capital...

